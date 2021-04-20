Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, April 20, 2021

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID," the former Congress President said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Gandhi, 50, added.

The news comes a day after another senior Congress leader, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 88, tested positive for COVID and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Just two days ago, Gandhi had, amidst the huge COVID surge in the country, announced his decision to suspend all his election rallies in West Bengal, where assembly polls are being held, and urged other political parties to think about the consequences of holding big rallies in the middle of the raging pandemic.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," Gandhi had said in a tweet.

Gandhi had addressed a couple of election meetings in Bengal, after four rounds of polling were already held. The last three of the eight phases of polling will be held in the coming days.

Earlier, he had campaigned extensively in the assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

