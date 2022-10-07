Congress leader D K Shivakumar joins ED probe in National Herald case

New Delhi, October 7, 2022

Karnataka Congress chief D. K. Shivakumar arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters here on Friday to join the investigation in the National Herald case.

The agency will be probing him on a few points related to the financial transactions of AJL and Young Indian (YI).

The ED had summoned Shivakumar and his brother, D. K. Suresh to record their statements.

Earlier, Congress leaders J. Geeta Reddy, Shabbir Ali and P. Sudarshan had reportedly joined the probe. They were questioned about the connection between Young India and Dotex Merchandise.

Dotex is reportedly situated at 5, Lower Rawdon Street in Sreepally of Ballygunge, Kolkata. It is situated in a residential apartment named Aakash Deep.

"Dotex firm allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to Young Indian. This was a loan which they gave to YI in 2010. The loan given by Dotex Merchandise was never returned. YI was just incorporated when this loan was paid," said an ED source.

The ED suspects that the money was laundered through YI.

IANS