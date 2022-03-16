Congress 'dissenters' say collective, inclusive leadership the way forward

New Delhi, March 16, 2022

Congress dissenters, or the "G-23" group seeking a sweeping overhaul in the party's functioning, met at senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence and, over Kashmiri food, discussed their strategy to take their point to the party leadership, specially the Gandhi family.

After the meeting, the group issued a statement, reading: "We believe that the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all level... in order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand that Congress party initiate a dialogue with like-minded forces to create a platform to pave way for a credible alternative in 2024."

The group was elated as apart from the initial members, some more leaders including Mani Shankar Aiyar, Patiala MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur, senior leader P. J. Kurien, former Punjab Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Raj Babbar, and Kuldeep Sharma were also seen arriving at Azad's residence for the meeting.

Shankarsinh Vaghela and Sandeep Dikshit were also taking part.

Vaghela has been in the Congress in the past but his present status is not clear.

The meeting is being held to devise the further strategy after the CWC endorsed Sonia Gandhi's leadership. The group has already reached out to the like-minded leaders within the Congress.

The Congress President on Tuesday removed state chiefs of five states and after which loyalists started targeting the dissenters.

However, one of the members Vivek Tankha dismissed the word "rebellion", saying: "There is no rebellion." He also left early.

Talking to IANS, Dikshit said: "The Congress President should have accessibility, acceptability and accountability."

IANS