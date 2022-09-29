Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra exits Kerala, party pumped up

Thiruvananthapuram, September 29, 2022

The Rahul Gandhi-led Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress, which entered Kerala on September 11,exited the state from Malappuram district on Thursday.

The yatra will resume its second session for the day in Tamil Nadu and is set to enter Karnataka tomorrow.

From the day it entered Kerala from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, it was a festival for the Congress party workers and its supporters, as was seen throughout the last 19 days.

The Yatra in Kerala covered 43 of the 140 assembly and 12 out of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies and covered 453 kms in 19 days, which included two one-day breaks.

The participation in the Yatra saw about 5,000 people in the morning sessions, with the crowd swelling to more than 25,000 in the evening sessions with participation leaders and workers from all the rungs. The party appears to have got the much-needed boost.

One of the highlights of the yatra is that the Congress leaders in Kerala, who are known for their factional feuds, stood in solidarity with the party and kept aside their differences.

IANS