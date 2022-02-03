Chhattisgarh: Rahul gives thumbs down to CM contender Singh Deo

Raipur, February 3, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi finally ended the lingering tussle about the concept of rotational chief ministership in Chhattisgarh on Thursday during his much-awaited visit to Raipur with all appreciation for Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and a clear thumbs down to Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

Though Gandhi did not utter a single word about the persisting CMship issue, his bonhomie with powerful OBC leader Baghel during his nearly five-hour trip to the capital ended speculation of any possible change of guard in the mineral-rich state.

The Wayanad MP heaped praise on Baghel at the high-stake function at the sprawling Science College ground here for "delivering the party commitment made to the people of the Chhattisgarh".

Gandhi had maintained distance from Deo during his entire stay in Raipur which didn't go down well with Singh Deo's supporters who were anticipating a closed-door meeting for a few minutes.

Political analysts in the state are describing it as the perfect end to the drama over rotation of the CM's post which was kept alive by Singh Deo, the scion of the erstwhile Surguja royal family.

Gandhi appeared in a jolly mood in Raipur while interacting with people at stalls put up at the function site to showcase the "Chhattisgarh model of development".

But he was unsparing in his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for favouring a few capitalists at the cost of the poor of the country. His speech was largely a repeat of what he said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President for his address to Parliament.

Gandhi launched Chhattisgarh government's Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana and advised Baghel publicly to raise the annual payment amount of Rs 6,000 per beneficiary.

He also laid the foundation stones for Sewagram Ashram in Nava Raipur and for the Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti.

IANS