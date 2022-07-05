Chhattisgarh Police in Ghaziabad to arrest TV anchor

Ghaziabad, July 5, 2022

The Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday reached the residence of a TV news channel anchor in this city of Uttar Pradesh to arrest him in a case.

"Chhattisgarh Police is standing outside my house to arrest me without informing the local police, is it legal," Rohit Ranjan, an anchor at a Hindi news channel tweeted earlier in the morning.

The Chhattisgarh police also replied to the anchor's tweet asking him to cooperate with the police.

"There is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you court's warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in the investigation and put your defence in court," said the police.

The journalist tweeted at 6.16 a.m. in the morning, the Chhattisgarh Police responded at 8.09 a.m. and half an hour later, the Ghaziabad Police also shared its reply.

"The matter is in the cognizance of the local police, the Indirapuram police station is on the spot, action will be taken as per the rules," the Ghaziabad Police said.

The television channel is accused of playing a "doctored" video clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he was purportedly heard calling the attackers of Udaipur incident as children and justifying the heinous killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

The original video was Rahul Gandhi's comment on the SFI violence on his Wayanad office in Kerala. The Congress said it was "deliberately and mischievously doctored" to appear as if it was a comment on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal.

On Saturday, the Congress also demanded an appropriate apology from the BJP on behalf of party leaders who shared the "doctored" video.

IANS