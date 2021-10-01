Chennithala steps down from posts in Congress-backed bodies in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, October 1, 2021

Veteran Congress legislator and former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has quit from the posts that he was holding in four party-backed organisations.

Among the posts that he held were those associated with the party backed TV channel, Jaihind TV, Veekshenem Daily, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies, which is an academic institution, and the K. Karunakaran Foundation.

Chennithala held crucial positions in these organisations as he was the state party president from 2005 to 2014, was the State Home Minister from January 2014 to May 2016, and the Leader of Opposition from 2016 till 2021.

After the Congress-led UDF suffered a humiliating defeat in the April 6 Assembly polls, even though he had the majority support of his party legislators to continue as Leader of Opposition post, the party high command intervened and decided to remove him and appoint V. D. Satheesan in his place.

Since then, Chennithala has been unhappy and was peeved the way the high command intervened to select the 14 district party presidents.

Incidentally, Chennithala's resignation comes at a time, when the high command is all set to reconstitute the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

After the April 6 electoral debacle, the Congress in Kerala is passing through difficult times and recently two top party office bearers left the party and joined the CPI-M. Former State party president V. M. Sudheeran quit from the political affairs committee and also as a member of the AICC.

IANS