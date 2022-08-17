Centre says no directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants in Delhi

New Delhi, August 17, 2022

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today clarified that it has not given any directions to provide EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.

The clarification came with respect to news reports in certain sections of media in this regard.

"Government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the Government of Delhi to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location at Kanchan Kunj, Madanpur Khadar as MHA has already taken up the matter of deportation of illegal foreigners with the concerned country through the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Illegal foreigners are to be kept in the Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately," the statement added.

The MHA clarification soon after Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter that all "Rohingya refugees" would be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi and that they would be provided basic amenities and round-the-clock police protection.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection," Puri said on Twitter.

IANS adds:

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday expressed shock at Puri's statement and said the Rohingyas should not be provided housing facilities but be deported.

The statement by the VHP came after Puri's statement created a huge furore.

The VHP's international joint general secretary Surendra Jain told IANS that any such decision to shift the Rohingyas would not be aligned with the spirit of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The people know that the Rohingyas have been involved in anti-social or anti-national activities. We should also see that Hindu refugees from Pakistan and Bangladesh are still living in deplorable conditions at camps. This is against the spirit of CAA," said Jain.

The VHP's central working president, Alok Kumar, said, "We are shocked to hear a statement of Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri terming the Rohingyas as refugees and allotting them the EWS flats in Bakkarwala, Delhi."

"We might remind Puri of the statement made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on December 10, 2020, declaring that the Rohingyas will never be accepted in India (Rohingyas ko kabhi bhi sweekar nahi kiya jaega)."

