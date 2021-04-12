Ceasefire agreements with Naga groups extended

New Delhi, April 12, 2021

The Government today said the ceasefire agreements with Naga groups have been extended for one more year.

The agreements are in operation between the Government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/NK (NSCN/NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland/ Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango (NSCN/K-Khango).

"It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreements for a further period of one year with effect from 28th April, 2021 to 27th April, 2022 with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R and from 18th April, 2021 to 17th April, 2022 with NSCN/K-Khango. These Agreements were signed on 12th April, 2021," a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

