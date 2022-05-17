CBI raids nine locations linked to Chidambaram in new case involving Chinese nationals

New Delhi, May 17, 2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at nine locations belonging to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram and his father, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, in connection with a fresh case of visas allegedly issued to Chinese nationals for illegal gratification.

According to sources, the agency is conducting raids in Odisha, Karnataka, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

"The new case in which raids are being conducted is related to foreign remittance and companies and it was registered a few days back. The dealing took place in 2010-2014. During this period funds were received and sent abroad by or at the instruction of Chidambaram," said a source.

It has been alleged that the senior Chidambaram allegedly helped Chinese nationals get visas by flouting rules. A project was going on in Punjab for which Chidambaram helped them in getting visas.

The raids started at 8 a.m. and are continuing. The CBI is also recording the statements of the persons who are at the house of Chidambaram.

As the raids began, Karti Chidambaram slammed the CBI, saying he had lost count of the number of searches, adding "must be record".

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," he said on Twitter.

