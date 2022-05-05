Bye-elections to fill two vacancies in Rajya Sabha -- one each in Telangana and Bihar -- on May 30

New Delhi, May 5, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today said bye-elections would be held on May 30 to fill two vacancies in the Rajya Sabha -- one each from Telangana and Bihar.

The vacancy from Telangana has arisen due to resignation of Dr Banda Prakash of the TRS on December 4, 2021.

The vacancy from Bihar has arisen due to the death of Mahendra Prasad of the JD (U) on December 27, 2021.

The term of both members would have continued till April 2, 2024 in the normal course.

An official press release said notifications for the bye-elections would be issued on May 12 and the last date for making nominations is May 19. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 23.

Polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on May 30 and counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm on the same day.

