Bye-elections to be held on May 31 to three Assembly seats in as many states

New Delhi, May 2, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today said polling would be held on May 31 in the bye-elections to three assembly seats in as many states.

The constituencies are Brajarajnagar in Odisha, Thrikkakara in Kerala and Champawat in Uttarakhand.

An official press release said the notifications for the bye-elections would be issued on May 4, the last date for nominations will be May 11 and scrutiny of nominations would be held on May 12.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 16 in Kerala and May 17 in Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Polling will be held on May 31 and counting of votes will be taken up on June 3, the release added.

