Bye-elections to be held on June 23 to fill three vacant LS seats, seven Assembly seats

New Delhi, May 25, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today said bye-elections would be held on June 23 to fill three vacancies in the Lok Sabha and seven vacant Assembly seats in four states.

The three Parliamentary constituencies are Sangrur in Punjab and Rampur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The vacant assembly seats are: Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar in Tripura; Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh; Rajinder Nagar in Delhi; and Mandar in Jharkhand, a press release from the ECI said.

The notification for the bye-elections will be isued on May 30, the last date for filing nominations is June 6 and nominations will be scrutinized on June 7. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is June 9.

Counting of votes will be taken up on June 26, the release added.

