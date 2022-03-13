Bye-elections to be held on April 12 to fill LS vacancy from Asansol, four assembly seats in four states

New Delhi, March 13, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that bye-elections would be held on April 12 to fill the vacancy in the Lok Sabha from Asansol in West Bengal as well as four vacancies in state legislative assemblies in as many states.

The vacant assembly seats are Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra.

An official press release said here on Saturday that the gazette notifications for the bye-elections would be issued on March 17. The last date of nominations is March 24, papers will be scrutinized on March 25 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be March 28.

Polling will be held on April 12 and votes will be counted on April 16, it said.

