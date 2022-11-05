Bye-elections to be held for one LS, five Assembly constitutencies in five states on December 5

New Delhi, November 5, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today said it would hold bye-elections on December 5 to fill one vacant Lok Sabha seat and five Assembly seats in five states.

The bye-elections will be held for the Mainpuri seat from Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha and for the Padampur assembly seat in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Mainpuri seat had fallen vacant due to the passing away of Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

The notifications for the bye-elections will be issued on November 10 and the last date for filing of nominations is November 17. Nominations will be scrutinised on November 18 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 21, an official press release said.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, along with the counting of votes cast in the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 and in the Gujarat assembly elections on December 1 and 5.

