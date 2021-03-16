Bye-elections for two LS, 14 Assembly seats on April 17

New Delhi, March 16, 2021

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today said bye-elections would be held on April 17 to fill two vacancies in the Lok Sabha and 14 in various State Legislative Assemblies.

Counting of votes will be taken up on May 2 along with the votes cast in the elections to five state assemblies which will be held in the coming weeks.

According to the schedule, the notification will be issued on March 23. The last date of nominations will be March 30. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 31. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be April 3.

The parliamentary constituencies are Tirupati (SC) in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum in Karnataka.

The Assembly bye-elections will be held in Morva Hadaf (ST) in Gujarat, Madhupur in Jharkhand, Basavakalyan and Maski (ST) in Karnataka, Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, Pandharpur in Maharashtra, Serchhip (ST) in Mizoram, Noksen (ST) in Nagaland, Pipili in Odisha, Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand in Rajasthan, Nagarjuna Sagar in Telangana and Salt in Uttarakhand.

