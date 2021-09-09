Bye-elections for six RS vacancies, one legislative council seat to be held on October 4

New Delhi, September 9, 2021

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today said bye-elections to fill six vacancies in the Rajya Sabha and one seat in the Legislative Council of Bihar would be held on October 4.

The Rajya Sabha seats are from West Bengal (1), Assam (1), Tamil Nadu (2), Maharashtra (1), Madhya Pradesh (1) and Puducherry (1).

The vacancy in West Bengal arose following the resignation of Manas Ranjan Bhunia on May 6. In Assam, Biswajit Daimary had resigned from the seat on May 10. In Tamil Nadu, K P Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam had resigned on May 7. The vacancy in Maharashtra was caused by the death of Rajeev Shankarrao Satav. In Madhya Pradesh, the vacancy was caused by the resignation of Thaawarchand Gehlot on July 7.

The Commission also said that the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from the Union Territory of Puducherry would be held on the same date, to fill the vacancy that will be caused by the retirement of N Gokulakrishnan on October 6.

According to the schedule drawn up by the ECI, the issuing of notifications will be on September 15 with the last date for filing of nominations on September 22. Scrutiny will take place on September 23. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be September 27. Polling will be held on October 4 from 09:00 am–04:00 pm. Counting of votes will take place on the same day at 05:00 pm. The election process should be completed before October 6, the ECI release said.

The bye-election to the Bihar Legislative Council, caused by the death of sitting member Tanveer Akhtar on May 9, will also be held according to this schedule.

