Bye-elections for seven Assembly seats in six states to be held on November 3

New Delhi, October 3, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced that bye-elections would be held on November 3 for seven vacant Assembly seats in six states.

The seats are Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

An official press release said the notifications for the bye-elections would be issued on October 7. The last date for filing nominations is October 14 and nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 15. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 17.

Votes will be counted on November 6, the release said.

NNN