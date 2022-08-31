Bye-election to be held on September 22 for lone RS seat from Tripura

New Delhi, August 31, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today said it would hold a bye-election on September 22 to fill one vacant seat in the Rajya Sabha from Tripura.

The vacancy for the lone seat from Tripura has arisen because of the resignation of BJP member Manik Saha on July 4. In the normal course, his term would have run up to April 2, 2028.

Saha, 69, a dental surgeon-turned-politican, was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Tripura on May 15. He had been elected to the Rajya Sabha seat on March 31.

A press release from ECI said the notificationn for the bye-election would be issued on September 5 and the last date for making nominations is September 12. Nominations will be scrutinised on September 13. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is September 15.

Polling, if necessary, will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on September 22 and counting of votes will be taken up on the same day at 5 pm.

NNN