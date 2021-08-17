Bye-election to be held on September 13 for one RS seat from Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, August 17, 2021

The Election Commission today said a bye-election would be held on September 13 to fill one vacant seat in the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

The seat became vacant due to the death of member A Mohammedjan, who died on March 23 this year. In the normal course, his term would have run up to July 24, 2025.

According to the schedule drawn up by the Election Commission, the notification for the bye-election will be issued on August 24. The last date for filing nominations will be on August 31. The scrutiny of nominations will be on September 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is on September 3.

Polling will be held on September 13 from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm on the same day.

The Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said bye-election, an official press release added.

