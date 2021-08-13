By shutting down my account, Twitter is interfering in political process: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, August 13, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said micro-blogging site Twitter, shutting down his acccount, was interfering in the country's political process.

"A company is making it its business to define our politics. And as a politician, I don't like that.This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country, this is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi," the former Congress President said in a video statement.

The statement came a day after Twitter temporarily locked Gandhi's account because he had shared a few pictures of his meeting with the family of a nine-year-old girl who had been raped and murdered in Delhi recently.

The accounts of several other Congress leaders, who had shared Gandhi's tweet, were also temporarily locked for the same reason. Twitter said its actions were in line with its rules.

The Congress has alleged that it was done at the behest of the government.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Gandhi's action, of sharing pictures of his meeting with the girl's family, were a violation of the country's laws, too.

Gandhi said it was not simply about shutting down his account. "I have 19-20 million followers. You are denying them the right to an opinion. That’s what you are doing," he said.

"So this is not only patently unfair, this is their breaching the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform. And for the investors, this is a very dangerous thing because taking sides in the political contest has repercussions for Twitter.

"Our democracy is under attack. We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. The media is controlled. And I thought there was a ray of light, where we could put what we thought on Twitter. But obviously, that's not the case. It’s obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says.

"As Indians, we have to ask the question: are we going to allow companies, just because they are beholden to the Government of India, to define our politics for us? Is that what this is going to come to or are we going to define our politics on our own? That's the real question here," Gandhi added.

