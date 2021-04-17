Brisk polling in fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections

Kolkata, April 17, 2021

Brisk polling was recorded as the fifth phase of polling for the Assembly elections in West Bengal got underway today in 45 constituencies across six districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Aklimpong, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and East Burdwan.

Altogether 1,13,73,307 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,789 polling stations spread across the six districts.

According to the first two hours' data released by the Election Commission, the six districts cumulatively recorded a polling percentage of 16.27 with Jalpaiguri recording the highest of 18.62 per cent followed by East Burdwan and Nadia that recorded polling percentage of 16.89 and 16.52 per cent, respectively. Kalimpong recorded the lowest percentage of 14 per cent and Darjeeling a shade better with 14.88 per cent. North 24 Parganas recorded a polling percentage of 15.3.

So far, no major incidents were reported as the Election Commission is extremely cautious after Sitalkuchi incident where four persons were killed in the firing of the central forces in the last phase and has made elaborate security arrangements for the fifth round of election.

Poling is being held in 16 constituencies in North 24 Parganas, 8 constituencies each in East Burdwan and Nadia, 7 constituencies in Jalpaiguri, 5 in Darjeeling and 1 in Kalimpong where 319 candidates will test their political future.

Of the 45 constituencies going to the poll, the ruling Trinamool Congress had won in 23 assembly segments while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is making a bid to wrest power in the State, had got the remaining 22 assembly segments in the last Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission has deployed 853 companies of central forces for Saturday's elections. The highest deployment of 283 companies is in North 24 Parganas with 69 companies each for Barasat Police District and Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, 107 companies for Basirhat and 46 companies for Bidhannagar. There are 122 companies for seven seats in Jalpaiguri district, 68 companies for four seats in Darjeeling, 53 companies for Siliguri and 21 companies for Kalimpong with 301 booths. There are 151 companies for the eight constituencies in Nadia district and 155 companies for 8 constituencies in East Burdwan.

