BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected new Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai, July 3, 2022

On expected lines, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly here on Sunday.

He defeated his sole rival -- the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-backed Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi -- by a comfortable margin.

The elections were held by a division of votes on the first of the two-day Special Assembly Session ordered by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last weekend.

On June 4, Chief Minister Eknath S. Shinde, supported by the BJP, will seek a "vote of confidence" in the new government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the MVA government.

IANS