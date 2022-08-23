BJP suspends Raja Singh for making derogatory remarks against Prophet

New Delhi/Hyderabad, August 23, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T. Raja Singh for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

In a letter to Singh, Om Pathak, Secretary, BJP Central Disciplinary Committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities / assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak further wrote, "Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why you should not be expelled from the party."

"Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than September 2," Pathak added.

Earlier in the day, the Hyderabad Police arrested the controversial BJP MLA for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The member of Telangana Legislative Assembly was arrested following huge protests by Muslims in parts of Hyderabad after he uploaded a video on Facebook making derogatory comments.

Police have booked a case against the MLA from Goshamahal constituency at Dabeerpura police station. He has been booked for promoting enmity between the different groups on grounds of religion.

Singh was taken into preventive custody last Saturday for threatening to disrupt comedian Munawar Faruqui's show. The comedian's show was held amid tight security.

Singh is known for making provocative speeches and derogatory remarks against other religions. In June, he was booked for making offensive remarks against Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

The police took the action today after scores of Muslims gathered at the Police Commissioner's office and different police stations on Monday night. The protesters demanded immediate action against Raja Singh. The protesters were taken into preventive custody and shifted to various police stations.

Protests were held at Bahadurpura, Bhavani Nagar, Nampally, Dabeerpura and other areas. Leaders of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lodged complaints against the BJP MLA at various police stations including Dabeerpura police station.

The BJP MLA, who had alleged that the comedian insulted Hindu Gods, posted a video on Facebook last night saying it was a "comedy" video like Faruqui's comedy. The video was later removed.

Raja Singh denied that he insulted sentiments of any community. He said it was a comedy video aimed against Faruqui.

Following the protests, police stepped up security in Hyderabad and in other parts of the state as a precautionary measure. Additional forces were deployed and police intensified patrolling in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.

The inauguration of a new flyover in Chandrayangutta was also postponed. Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao was scheduled to inaugurate the flyover.

NNN