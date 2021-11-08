BJP National Executive meeting accuses Opposition of working with hostility

New Delhi, November 8, 2021

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting held in New Delhi has accused the opposition parties of working solely with a hostile mindset.

During the political resolution passed in the BJP's National Executive meeting, the ruling party accused the opposition parties of resorting to politics of opportunism.

The BJP said that the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has prepared a robust health security cover for citizens of the country through indigenous vaccines, vaccination campaign and public participation. On the other hand, the opposition was busy in making all kinds of malicious efforts, propaganda and conspiracies to derail the mass vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the political resolution passed in the BJP's executive meeting, the attitude of the opposition parties has been strongly condemned, calling it "irresponsible" and "weakening the democracy".

Describing the performance of the BJP in the recently concluded 2021 Assembly elections held in Assam, Puducherry, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as commendable, the political resolution said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was formed in Bihar and the BJP emerged as one of the single-largest parties in the state. Whereas in West Bengal, the BJP gained political ground from only 2 to 77 members in the state Assembly and emerged as the main opposition party in the state.

The BJP formed the government in Assam for the second time with an absolute majority and an NDA government was formed for the first time in Puducherry.

Apart from this, referring to the excellent poll performance of the BJP in various bye-elections and municipal elections held across the country, the party's executive meeting added that these election results proved that the BJP governments are continuously winning the trust of the people.

The political resolution also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal of killing innocent BJP workers and committing several other atrocities on people with a mindset of vengeance and political revenge.

While taking the pledge of victory in the coming Assembly elections, the resolution said that the BJP is progressing with a pro-poor and development-oriented governments in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The BJP is working on the development works undertaken by its governments and strengthening the party organization. The saffron party is marching ahead with poll victory in all five poll-bound states and several media surveys have made similar predictions.

IANS