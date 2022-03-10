BJP leading in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami trailing but by a narrower margin

Dehradun, March 10, 2022

The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand is leading in 44 of the 70 constituencies but Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing, though by a narrower margin than earlier, as counting of votes in the state assembly elections was taken up today.

As per the latest Election Commission update at 1 p.m., the BJP is leading in 44 constituencies with 43.9 percent vote share while the principal opposition party Congress is leading in 23 seats with 39.3 per cent vote share.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in one seat with 4.64 per cent vote share while two independents are leading in Uttarakhand.

Till 1 p.m., Dhami had got 17,071 votes with 45.43 per cent vote share and was trailing against his nearest rival Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress by 2,287 votes.

In Lalkuwa constituency, the former Chief Minister of the state and Congress candidate Harish Rawat is trailing against BJP's Mohan Singh Bist with a margin of over 14,000 votes.

Till 1 p.m., Rawat had got 24,745 votes with 33.62 per cent vote share while Bist got 39,638 votes with 51.77 per cent votes.

