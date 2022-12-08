BJP, Congress in tight race in Himachal Pradesh as counting of votes begins in assembly elections

Shimla, December 8, 2022

The opposition Congress was leading in 33 seats and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 31 as counting of votes in the elections to the 68-member state legislative assembly was taken up on Thursday.

Independent candidates were ahead in the remaining four seats as early counting trends became available.

Counting of votes began at 8 am today amidst tight security and all the results are expected by this evening.

More than 75.60 per cent of the voters had exercised their franchise on November 12. There were 412 candidates in the fray, including 24 women.

The small hill state has not seen any incumbent party returning to power since 1985. Since then both archrivals -- the Congress and the BJP -- have ruled the state alternatively in eight terms.

NNN