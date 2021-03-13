BJP CEC meet begins to finalise candidates for poll-bound states

New Delhi, March 13, 2021

The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting got underway here on Saturday evening to finalise the party candidates for the Assembly poll-bound states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J. P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santosh and other members of the CEC are present in the meeting at the party headquarters.

Sources said that the CEC is likely to finalise the names of the candidates for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and for the remaining seats in Assam and West Bengal. The list of candidates for the first two phases of elections in Assam and West Bengal was announced earlier.

Voting in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. Assam will go to polls in three phases from March 27 to April 6, while polling in West Bengal will be conducted in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. All results will be declared on May 2.

Top leaders from these poll-bound states are expected to be present in the CEC meeting.

IANS