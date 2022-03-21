Biren Singh sworn in for second consecutive term as Manipur CM

Imphal, March 21, 2022

Nongthombam Biren Singh was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for a second consecutive term, a day after he was named as the leader of the newly-elected BJP legislators in the state.

Singh was administered the oath of office by Governor La Ganesan at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Besides the Chief Minister, five newly-elected MLAs of the BJP and its ally Naga People's Front (NPF) were also sworn in as Ministers.

The Ministers are Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Nemcha Kipgen, all BJP and Awangbow Newmai of NPF.

Former Minister Nemcha Kipgen is the only woman in the Council of Ministers, which is likely to be expanded as six berths are vacant.

BJP President J. P. Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Tripura counterpart Biplab Kumar Deb were amongst those present at the ceremony.

The BJP, in the February-March elections, results of which were declared on March 10, had secured a thin majority of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

A footballer-turned-journalist-turned-politician, Singh, 61, a former Congress leader, joined the BJP in October 2016, and in the February-March Assembly elections, won from his traditional Heingang constituency for a record fifth time.

IANS