Bhupendra Patel to be sworn in as new Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday

Gandhinagar, September 12, 2021

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat today invited the Bharatiya Janata Party's newly elected legislature party leader Bhupendra Patel to take oath as the seventeenth chief minister of the state tomorrow.

He will succeed Vijay Rupani, who, in a sudden and unexpected move, tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Minister on Saturday.

Patel, a first-time member of the legislative assembly from Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad district, met the Governor on Sunday evening and staked his claim to form a new government shortly after he was elected as the new leader of the legislature party.

Accepting his claim, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat invited Patel to take oath as Gujarat's seventeenth Chief Minister. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan at 2.20 pm on Monday.

"Only the chief minister will be sworn in tomorrow," state BJP president C R Patil told reporters. He later added

Later Patil added that the revamped cabinet would be formed following consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.

Patel, who was also present at the press briefing, told the media that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J. P. Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the trust they had reposed in him.

"The blessings of former CM Anandiben Patel are with me all the time. We will plan anew and discuss with the organisation how to take forward the development works," he said.

Gujarat is due to go in for Assembly elections in a little over a year in late 2022.

Patel, who has served as the chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), has never held a ministerial post.

The BJP legislature party meeting was attended by two Central observers -- Union Ministers Narendra Tomar and Pralhad Joshi. BJP's national general secretary Tarun Chug was also present at the meeting.

IANS