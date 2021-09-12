Bhupendra Patel to be new Gujarat Chief Minister

Gandhinagar, September 12, 2021

Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Patel was on Sunday elected the new leader of the Gujarat BJP legislative party who will be the next Chief Minister of the state, succeeding Vijay Rupani who abruptly resigned on Saturday.

An MLA from Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad district, Patel was earlier Chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

Rupani, who on Saturday tendered his resignation, sought to dispel speculations about the reasons.

"I am a loyal soldier of the BJP and have resigned of my own accord. Nobody has asked me to do so. I will work to strengthen the organisation or whatever role the party leadership assigns me," he told reporters after tendering the resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Assembly elections in the state are due by late 2022.

IANS