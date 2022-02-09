Battle for UP: Congress manifesto promises loan waiver for farmers, 20 lakh jobs

Lucknow, February 9, 2022

The Congress has promised loan waiver for farmers, 20 lakh jobs for youth and free education from kindergarten to post-graduation for Dalits in its manifesto released here today for the elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Releasing the manifesto here, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the party had reached out to all sections of society before preparing the manifesto.

The manifesto, titled Unnati Vidhan comes after two other manifestos -- Mahila Vidhan for women and Bharti Vidhan for youth.

Talking about the main points, Priyanka said that when the Congress comes to power, it will waive loans of farmers within ten days. She said that the MSP for wheat and paddy would be Rs 2,500 and for cane Rs 400.

"Power bill will be halved and power dues will be waived off. We will give Rs 25,000 to families that have suffered due to Covid," she said.

For the youth, the Congress has promised 20 lakh jobs, including the 12 lakh vacancies in the government jobs. Women will get 40 per cent reservation in jobs.

In the health sector, treatment up to Rs ten lakh will be free.

For those affected by stray cattle, a compensation of Rs 3,000 will be given. A "Go-dhan" scheme will be brought to deal with the problem and cow dung will be purchased at Rs 2 per kilogram.

Priyanka said that traditional clusters will be strengthened for small and medium businessmen. Citing the Baghpat incident in which a couple attempted suicide due to losses in business, she said that efforts would be made to strengthen the sector.

The Congress has promised to stop outsourcing of jobs and promised to regularise the job of ad hoc employees, including sanitation workers.

Slum dwellers will be made owners of the land on which they are living and economical housing will be started for the middle class.

In the rural sector, the salary of village heads will be Rs 6,000 per month and that of chowkidar will be Rs 5,000 per month.

COVID warriors who have lost their lives will be given a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. A pension of Rs 3,000 per month has been announced for the physically disabled in the manifesto.

The Congress also plans to exercise a control on irrational fee hikes in schools. The party has assured regularisation of services of Shiksha Mitra.

Besides, Priyanka announced a seat in the Vidhan Parishad, the legislative council, for ex-servicemen and further said that cases lodged against journalists would be withdrawn.

