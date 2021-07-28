Basavaraj Bommai sworn in as 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 28, 2021

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at a ceremony held in the Glass House of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Bommai took oath in the name of God.

Hailing from socialist philosophy and now married to BJP principles, Bommai's political journey marked a new milestone as he took oath as the Chief Minister.

Bommai completed 60 years on January 28. Though he is the 30th chief minister of Karnataka, he also would be considered as the 23rd chief minister because many were sworn in as chief minister multiple times.

Hundreds of people thronged outside Raj Bhavan and cheered for him. The police and security personnel had a tough time in controlling the crowd as Bommai entered Raj Bhavan. His family members had reached Raj Bhavan before he arrived.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy, appointed as observers by the BJP parliamentary board, outgoing chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa, all top leaders of the state. Barring senior Congress leader R. V. Deshpande, Opposition leaders remained absent.

Bommai, a mechanical engineer, became the third chief minister from Mumbai- Karnataka region after his father S. R. Bommai and Jagadish Shettar. He attained prominence after the 300 kilometer-long "padayatra" (march) between Kalasa and Nargund demanding implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project. He was also closely connected with former union minister George Fernandes.

Yediurappa had once chided Bommai in front of the media that he should not show his face to him for not joining his new party KJP. Later, when Yediyurappa returned to the BJP, Bommai became his favourite and earned respect by helping him to sail through attacks by the Opposition leaders in the legislative assembly.

IANS