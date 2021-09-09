Banwarilal Purohit appointed as Governor of Punjab, R N Ravi to succeed him in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, September 9, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind today appointed Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit as the new Governor of Punjab.

He will be succeeded in Tamil Nadu by R N Ravi, the Governor of Nagaland.

Purohit had on August 27 been given additional charge of the duties of the Governor of Punjab till a regular Governor for the state was appointed.

A press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said here this evening that Purohit had been appointed as regular Governor of Punjab. "Shri R. N. Ravi, Governor of Nagaland is appointed as Governor of Tamil Nadu," it said.

The communique said the President had accepted the resignation of Baby Rani Maurya as Governor of Uttarakhand. Her place will be taken by Lt Gen (Retd.) Gurmit Singh.

"Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam is appointed to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made," the communique said.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," it added.

NNN