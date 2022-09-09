Attempt to undo the damage done by BJP: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra

Nagercoil (Tamil Nadu), September 9, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra by his party was an attempt to undo the damage done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference at Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu on the second day of the yatra, he said he was only a participant and was not leading the yatra.

"The RSS-BJP have their opinions about this Yatra, they are welcome to have their opinions, but the Congress party through the yatra is attempting to undo the damage done by the BJP in the last eight years. They have divided the country," he said.

He said the Congress leaders, who are leaving the party are under pressure, "The BJP has better means to pressurise them than I do, but, seriously the fight is not with the political party. Now they have the agencies that do their work wherever they have placed their people."

Gandhi said there is an attempt to force one vision in the country.

He said bringing the opposition together and the yatra are two separate things, adding that the two coming together would be a good thing.

He quoted a young girl with whom he had interacted during the yatra and said that the people of India are living in harmony, but the country is being divided between religious lines and state lines.

"Only two-three business houses are controlling the country while price rise and unemployment are at the peak but the country's issues are being diverted elsewhere," said Gandhi.

The 3,570 km Bharat Jodo Yatra will traverse through 12 states and two Union Territories.

During the yatra, Gandhi and others will meet a select group of people from 7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. everyday and a mass connect programme will be held in the evening. All the yatris, including Gandhi, will rest in specially built containers at the end of each day.

Ahead of the yatra, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday had said that the yatrawould be a turning point of Indian politics and mark a new beginning.

IANS