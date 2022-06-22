At solidarity meet, Rahul says Congress teaches patience

New Delhi, June 22, 2022

After five days of interrogation by officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed party workers here and spoke about his experience of the questioning by the agency.

He said the ED officials asked him about his patience, sitting continuously and answering all their questions patiently.

Congress leaders including MPs and MLAs gathered at the party headquarters here on Wednesday to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who was questioned by the ED for five days in National Herald Case.

"Congress party teaches patience. I am working since 2004, Sachin Pilot is sitting here, Randeep is here, Siddaramaiah ji is here," he said.

Rahul gave examples of the Congress leaders who are waiting to ascend to top posts, such as Sachin Pilot who is eyeing the Chief Minister's post in Rajasthan, but the advice was -- be patient.

He said the Congress worker knows that the party needs patience but on the other side, you have to only bow to them, referring to the BJP.

On the questioning by the ED, Rahul Gandhi said, "they asked me how I can sit for so long. I thought not to tell them the truth. But I said, I do Vipasana, so they started asking about Vipasana."

Rahul Gandhi was quizzed for five days at the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s headquarters, last on Tuesday till around 11 p.m.

Rahul Gandhi has so far been grilled for nearly 51 hours in his five-day questioning.

He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Private Limited.

IANS