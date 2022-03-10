Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins in five states

New Delhi, March 10, 2022

Counting of votes in all the five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- that voted between February 10 and March 7 to elect new legislative assemblies began amidst tight security on Thursday morning.

The counting of ballots began at 8 am and most of the results are expected by evening.

Of the five states, Uttar Pradesh saw polling in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

Goa and Uttarakhand had single-phase polling on February 14, while Punjab had single-phase polling on February 20.

Manipur voted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Along with the assembly elections, votes are also being counted today in the bye-election to the Majuli assembly constituency in Assam.

The Election Commission of India said that it had, altogether, posted 671 counting observers, 130 police observers, and 10 Special Observers to the five states to ensure that the entire exercise is conducted smoothly.

The Commission has also deputed two special officers, Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi to Meerut and Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar to Varanasi, both in Uttar Pradesh to supervise the counting arrangements.

An official press release said elaborate and foolproof arrangements had been made at all the counting centres.

District administrations have imposed prohibitory orders around the counting halls to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.

The Commission said that postal ballots received before 8 am on counting day shall be taken up for counting.

Counting of votes was taken up for postal ballots at 8 am and shall continue till its completion. All existing instructions of counting of electronically transmitted postal ballots and postal ballot papers shall be complied with, the release said.

Counting of votes for EVM shall commence at 8.30 am.

The counting trends and results will be available on the website of the Election Commission.

The trends and results can also be accessed through the “Voter Helpline App” mobile app available at Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

