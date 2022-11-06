Assembly bye-elections: RJD candidate Neelam Devi wins from Mokama in Bihar

Patna, November 6, 2022

RJD candidate Neelam Devi, who is the wife of Bahubali leader Anant Singh, defeated BJP candidate Sonam Devi with a margin of nearly 17,000 votes in the bye-election for the Mokama seat in the Bihar legislative assembly.

"It is a win for the people of Mokama. They supported me and my husband Anant Singh and the party. We knew our victory. The people of Mokama are with Anant Singh. I am thankful to all of them," said Neelam Devi.

Expecting the win, a large number of supporters assembled at the residence of Anant Singh in Patna.

Her son Abhishek Singh said: "There was no contest in Mokama. We knew that the battle of Mokama would be won convincingly on the day of nomination. Now the election result proved it. We have done special preparation to celebrate the day of victory. We are offering Rasgulla and Laddu to every person assembled in our house."

As per the Election Commission website, Neelam Devi got 77,077 votes while BJP candidate Sonam Devi had 60466 votes after 20th round. Another one round of counting may have 4000 votes.

Following the victory, former cabinet minister Kartikeya Singh said: "There is only Anant Singh in Mokama. No other leader here. Chirag Paswan came there but the result was not affected. BJP brought 40 top leaders in Mokama but all failed. Only Narendra Modi and Amit Shah did not come to Mokama for the election campaign."

The bye-election for the seat was necessitated after sitting RJD MLA Anant Singh was convicted in a criminal case.

IANS