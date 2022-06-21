'Ask those who created this news': Suresh Gopi says very much in BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, June 21, 2022

Superstar Suresh Gopi, whose term as a nominated Rajya Sabha member ended recently, on Tuesday reacted sharply to media reports that he is all set to leave the BJP.

He dismissed it as "baseless" and "with evil intent".

"Ask those who created this news, I am not leaving the BJP. This was done with an evil intent," he said.

After he received an invite to attend the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the actor became one of his biggest fan.

Later, Gopi got another surprise when the BJP nominated him to the Upper House.

Even though there was speculation at times that he might be made a Union Minister, that did not happen.

In between, he was asked to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Trissur Lok Sabha seat but came third and two years later, in 2021, returned to contest the Trissur Assembly seat and again gave a tough fight again, but still finished third.

Then there was news that he might get one more term in the Upper House, but last month, it came out that this was not on the cards and from then, there was media speculation that he is upset with the BJP and might say goodbye to the party.

But with Gopi forcefully saying that PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are his supreme leaders, he has sought to end the speculation and he is expected to return from Delhi to the state capital, which will now be his base.

IANS