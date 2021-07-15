Amarinder to 'lead' Congress to victory in 2022: Media advisor

Chandigarh, July 15, 2021

Denying reports of his resignation, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral said on Thursday that the former would lead the Congress to victory in the Assembly elections scheduled early next year.

"Media reports of CM @capt_amarinder resigning are humbug," Thukral said in a tweet.

"He has neither quit nor offered to do so. He'll lead @INCPunjab to victory in 2022 Assembly polls as he did in 2017. Urge media to stop speculating & spreading misinformation," he added.

The speculation about the Chief Minister's resignation came in the wake of Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat's statement that it may take some time, but to balance the equation in the state, the party is working on a formula to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu in a prominent position, while asserting that Amarinder Singh has already said that he will abide by the party high command's decision.

"The party is working on a formula to appoint two working presidents and elections will be fought under the leadership of the Chief Minister," said Rawat.

IANS