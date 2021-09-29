Amarinder Singh sparks speculation with visit to Amit Shah

New Delhi, September 29, 2021

Days after he was "humiliated" and asked to quit as the Punjab Chief Minister, months before the Assembly polls, veteran Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Wednesday evening called on Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi.

There was mounting speculation about Amarinder Singh's first visit to Delhi after he stepped down, with meetings with Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda indicated, amid speculation about his future plans.

However, Amarinder Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral had said that he is "on a personal visit to Delhi to meet some friends".

"Too much being read into @capt_amarinder's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral had said in a tweet.

On stepping down, Amarinder Singh had said that all options were open for the future.

IANS