All Andhra ministers resign to make way for Jagan Reddy's new cabinet

Amaravati, April 7, 2022

Setting the stage for the reconstitution of the Andhra Pradesh cabinet on April 11, all 24 ministers in the Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government tendered their resignations on Thursday.

Immediately after the cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister ended, the ministers handed over their resignation letters to him.

Speaking to the media, outgoing Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said: "All 24 ministers of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government have resigned today. This is in accordance with the Chief Minister's wish to strengthen party machinery by assigning key responsibilities to experienced leaders to prepare the party for victory in 2024 assembly elections. This decision of the Chief Minister has been welcomed and happily accepted by all the ministers."

Meanwhile, arrangements are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet on April 11. The Chief Minister is expected to meet the Governor and hand over the resignation letters of his cabinet colleagues.

IANS