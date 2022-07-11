AIADMK general council appoints EPS as interim general secretary

Chennai, July 11, 2022

In an expected move, AIADMK general council on Monday appointed Edappadi K. Palaniswami as party interim general secretary.

The general council meeting, which is being held at meeting at Vanagaram in Chennai, also annulled the dual leadership posts of coordinator and co-coordinator which was held respectively by O. Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

Also, the meeting has adopted resolutions for reviving the general secretary post and electing a leader by the primary members of the party as general secretary.

AIADMK MLA R. B. Udayakumar moved the resolution to ratify the election of party office-bearers for various party posts through organisational elections.

After the passing away of J. Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK has been functioning under a dual leadership with OPS and EPS holding the posts respectively. The party district office-bearers meet which was held in June 14, had called upon for a single leadership in the party.

IANS