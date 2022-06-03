After Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka also tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, June 3, 2022

A day after Congress President Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19, her daughter and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also tested positive for the coronavirus today.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home," Vadra said on microblogging site Twitter.

"I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she added.

The party had said yesterday that Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Congress President had developed mild fever & Covid symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be Covid positive. As per medical advice, Congress President has isolated herself," party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said on Twitter yesterday.

"As a large number of Congressmen & women & wellwishers have expressed concern, we want to say that she is fine and recovering. We thank everyone for their good wishes," he said.

