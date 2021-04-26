75.06% voter turnout in 7th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections

Kolkata, April 26, 2021

More than 75.06 per cent of the voters turned out to exercise their franchise in 34 constituencies in the seventh of eight phases of polling in the elections to the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly held today.

Voting which began at 7 am ended at 6.30 pm but the polling percentages were available till 5 pm. The final voting figures are expected to be higher when information from all the polling stations comes in.

Polling in the 34 constituencies, which are spead over five districts -- Kolkata, Burdwan, South Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad, was by and large peaceful, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

There were a total of 268 candidates in the fray in these 34 constituencies, including 37 women. More than 81.88 lakh voters, including 39.87 lakh women, were eligible to exercise their franchise in these constituencies.

In all, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had set up 11,376 polling stations in these 34 constituencies.

The ECI had, among other things, deployed 653 companies of Central forces for this phase of polling.

Polling was originally scheduled in 36 constituencies in this phase, but the process was deferred in two constituencies -- Samserganj and Jangipur -- by the ECI following the deaths of one candidate each.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested all 34 seats. The Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front are fighting the elections under the banner of Sanyukta Morcha.

Polliing for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal is being held in eight phases. The first six phases of voting were held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17 and April 22. The eighth and last phase of polling is scheduled for April 29.

Polling has already been completed in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry -- the other States where elections were held in this round.

Counting of votes will be taken up in all five States on May 2 and all the results are expected by that evening.

