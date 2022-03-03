53.31% turnout till 5 pm in sixth phase of UP Assembly elections

Lucknow, March 3, 2022

More than 53.31 per cent of the electorate turned out to exercise their franchise in the 57 constituencies that went to the polls in the sixth of seven phases of polling in the elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Voting began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm, and the final polling percentage will be higher, after data is received from all the polling stations.

Polling was by and large peaceful and there were no major untoward incidents, election officials said.

The 57 constituences that had polling today are spread across ten districts: Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.

They have a total electorate of 2.15 crore, including 1.15 crore men, 1 crore women and 1,363 electors of the third gender.

There were a total of 676 candidates in the fray, incuding 66 women, for these 57 seats.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had set up 25,326 polling booths in 13,936 polling stations for this phase of polling.

As per the ECI data, Ambedkar Nagar had registered 58.68 per cent polling till 5 pm, Balia 51.74 per cent, Balrampur 48.41 per cent, Basti 54.07 per cent, Deoria 51.51 per cent, Gorakhpur 53.86 per cent, Kushinagar 55.1 per cent, Maharajganj 57.48 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 51.14 per cent and Siddharthnagar 49.83 per cent.

These 57 assembly segments, of which 11 are reserved, are particularly crucial for the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls, it had won 46 of the 57 seats.

Among the candidates in the contest today are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and former state minister Swami Prasad Maurya. The Chief Minister is the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur and this is the first time that the five-term Lok Sabha member has contested an assembly election. He is currently a member of the UP Legislative Council.

The Samajwadi Party has pitted the widow of late Upendra Dutt Shukla, a former BJP leader, against Adityanath. Azad Samaj Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad is also contesting against the chief minister.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar, are other prominent candidates in this phase.

Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary is contesting from Bansdih.

Many incumbent ministers' electoral fate has also been decided in this phase. They include Surya Pratap Shahi from Pathardeva seat, Satish Chandra Dwivedi from Itwa, Jai Pratap Singh from Bansi, Shree Ram Chauhan from Khajani and Jai Prakash Nishad from Rudrapur.

Surendra Singh, the incumbent MLA who joined the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), after being denied ticket by BJP is challenging BJP minister Anand Swarup Shukla from Bairia in Ballia.

