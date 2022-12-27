PM Modi's brother, family injured in road accident in Karnataka

Mysuru, December 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and his family were injured after their car met with an accident near Kadakola village in Mysuru district of the state on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Prahlad Modi, along with his family, was travelling from Bengaluru towards Bandipur, a tourist spot, by car. The driver lost control over the wheel and it hit the median, sources said.

Seventy-year-old Prahlad Modi injured his chin in the incident. His son Mehul Prahlad Modi (40), daughter-in-law Jinal Modi and their six-year-old grandson Menat Modi also suffered injuries.

The driver was also hurt.

Since the airbags of the car opened up at the right time, the impact of the crash was less and the occupants escaped with injuries. The front portion of the car has been damaged completely, the sources said.

Mysuru Police Superintendent Seema Latkar and others have rushed to the spot. A complaint has been registered at Mysuru South police station.

All the injured have been admitted to the JSS Hospital. Dr Madhu, Superintendent of the hospital stated that all the injured are out of danger. The grandson of Prahlad Modi has suffered injuries on the left side of his head.

IANS