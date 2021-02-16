PM lays foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake

New Delhi, February 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake at Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh via video conference today.

He also inaugurated the medical college building named after Maharaja Suheldev.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the occasion.

In his speech, Modi said the history of India was not only the history written by colonial powers or those with a colonial mindset but also what has been nurtured by the common people in their folklore and taken forward by the generations. He lamented the fact that the people who sacrificed their all for India and Indianness have not been given their due importance.

These irregularities and injustice against the makers of Indian history by the writers of Indian history were now being corrected as the country is entering the 75th year of its Independence and remembering their contribution becomes all the more important, he added.

The Prime Minister cited examples of celebrating the contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from Red Fort to Andaman Nicobar, Sardar Patel in the Statue of Unity and Baba Saheb Ambedkar through Panch Teerth.

“There are innumerable personalities who were not recognized due to various reasons. Can we forget what happened with the Bravehearts of Chauri Chaura?”

He said Maharaja Suheldev’s contribution to protecting Indianness was similarly ignored. Maharaja Suheldev has been kept alive in the hearts of people by the folklore of Awadh, Tarai and Poorvanchal despite being ignored by the textbooks.

The Prime Minister referred to Suheldev as a sensitive and development-oriented ruler. He expressed the hope that the memorial for Maharaja Suheldev will inspire the generations to come. With the establishment of a medical college and expansion of the health facilities, life for people in this aspirational district and nearby areas will become better.

Modi greeted people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and said this Basant has brought new hope for India, leaving behind the despondency of a pandemic. He expressed the wish that Goddess Saraswati blesses every countryman who is involved in nation-building through research and innovation.

The Prime Minister said the biggest goal of the monuments related to history, faith and spirituality, built in the last few years was to promote tourism. Uttar Pradesh was also rich in both tourism and pilgrimage and its possibilities were immense. Ramayana circuits, Spiritual circuits, Buddhist circuits were being developed at sites related to the life of Lord Rama, Shri Krishna and Buddha, such as Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Kushinagar, Shravasti etc for developing tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

These efforts have started showing results and now Uttar Pradesh attracts the maximum number of tourists from other states. UP has also come in the top three states of the country in attracting foreign tourists.

Along with the facilities required for tourists, modern connectivity was also being enhanced in Uttar Pradesh. Ayodhya Airport and Kushinagar International Airport will prove to be very useful for tourists, both domestic and foreign in future. Work was underway at a dozen small and large airports in Uttar Pradesh, many of which are in Purvanchal itself.

Modern and wide roads such as Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, Ballia Link Expressway were being constructed all over the state. Uttar Pradesh was the junction of two large Dedicated Freight Corridors. Creation of modern Infrastructure has prompted the investors to set up industries in Uttar Pradesh. With this, better opportunities are being created both for the industries as well as for the youth.

He lauded the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by the Uttar Pradesh Government. He also praised the State Government for employing the returned workers. The efforts of UP in the last 3 - 4 years have contributed a lot not only to the fight against the pandemic but the problem of meningitis reduced substantially in Purvanchal due to the efforts of the State Government.

Modi said the number of medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh has risen from 14 to 24 in the last six years. Also, AIIMS work is going on in Gorakhpur and Bareilly. Apart from these, 22 new medical colleges were being built. The facility of modern cancer hospitals in Varanasi is also being provided to Purvanchal. UP Jal Jeevan Mission to bring water for every household was also doing laudable work. “When pure drinking water reaches home, it will reduce many diseases,” he added.

In the villages, the poor and farmers were benefiting directly from the improved power, water, roads and health facilities. Through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, money has been deposited directly in the bank accounts of about 2.5 crore farmer families, who were once forced to take loans from others even to buy a sack of fertilizer. At one time, farmers had to remain awake overnight to use electricity for irrigation. His Government has removed such problems by improving the power supply.

The Prime Minister said the formation of farmer producer organizations (FPOs) is very important to consolidate the farmlands and thereby address the issue of shrinking cultivation area per farmer. He added when 500 farmer families having 1 - 2 bighas get organized they will be more powerful than 500 - 1000 bigha farmers. Similarly, small farmers associated with vegetables, fruits, milk, fish and many such businesses are now being connected to big markets through Kisan Rail. He said the new agricultural reforms introduced recently will also benefit the small and marginal farmers and positive feedback on these farm laws is pouring from across the country.

Regarding the agriculture laws, he said that all types of misinformation were being spread. “Those who enacted laws to invite foreign companies to the country are scaring farmers with Indian companies. These lies and propaganda stand exposed. After the enactment of new laws, paddy procurement was doubled in Uttar Pradesh as compared to last year. The state government has already released Rs 1 lakh crore to the sugarcane farmers.

The Centre has also given thousands of crores of rupees to the State Governments to enable sugar mills to pay the farmers. The Uttar Pradesh Government will continue to strive to ensure that sugarcane farmers are paid on time, he said.

The government was making every possible effort to improve the life of the village and the farmer. The Swamitva scheme will get rid of the possibility of illegal occupation of a villager’s house. Under this scheme, surveys were being conducted through drones in about 50 districts of UP these days. Drone survey work has been completed in about 12,000 villages and so far more than 2 lakh families have got the property card. These families are now free from all kinds of fears.

“Therefore, how can anyone believe the canard of usurping the farmer’s land through agriculture reform laws. Our goal is to make every citizen empowered, we pledge to make the country Aatmnirbhar and we are dedicated to this task,” he added.

NNN