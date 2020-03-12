PM clueless about coronavirus, economy: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 12, 2020

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of not taking adequate measures to contain coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, here on Thursday, said, "Our Prime Minister is clueless and sleeping."

"There is no preparation. The government is sleeping. They don't realise that coronavirus is spreading in this country. It's going to have devastating consequences. We are heading to the highway for an accident as a nation," Gandhi said addressing the media at Parliament House.

"Only after when I tweeted on the COVID-19, the Prime Minister also started tweeting about it," he said.

The coronavirus had worsened the already sinking Indian economy, he said and added, it was not just affecting the people but the economy too. "We have got to start taking emergency measures now. It's already too late," said the Congress leader.

On the Yes Bank crisis, Gandhi said during the Manmohan Singh regime when the country faced economic slowdown, the informal economy protected people.

"Manmohan Singh and the UPA government handled the economy well for 10 years. But you (PM) spoiled it completely. It's just the beginning of destruction. He started the destruction when he imposed demonetisation and GST. People are going to face the full shock. Youths must ask the Prime Minister what has he done for their employment in these six years," he said.

"The Prime Minister is busy saving Yes Bank by using people's hard-earned money," Gandhi said.

IANS