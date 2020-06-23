PM CARES Fund Trust allocates Rs 2,000 crore for 50,000 ventilators to fight COVID-19

New Delhi, June 23, 2020

The PM CARES Fund Trust has allocated Rs. 2,000 crore for supply of 50,000 "Made in India" ventilators to government-run COVID hospitals in all States and Union Territories (UTs).

Further, a sum of Rs. 1,000 crore has been allocated for the welfare of migrant labourers, an official press release said here today.

Out of the 50,000 ventilators, 30,000 ventilators are being manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited. The remaining 20,000 ventilators are being manufactured by AgVa Healthcare (10,000), AMTZ Basic (5,650), AMTZ High End (4,000) and Allied Medical (350).

So far, 2,923 ventilators have been manufactured, out of which 1340 ventilators have already been delivered to the States/UTs. The prominent recipients include Maharashtra (275), Delhi (275), Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90), Rajasthan (75). By the end of June 2020, additional 14,000 ventilators will be delivered to all States/UTs.

Further a sum of Rs. 1,000 crore has already been released to States amd UTs for welfare of the migrant labourers. The distribution of the fund is based on the formula of 50% weightage for the population as per 2011 census, 40% weightage for number of positive COVID-19 cases and 10 % for equal distribution among all the States/UTs.

This assistance is to be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrants. The main recipients of the grant are Maharashtra (Rs 181 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 103 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 83 crore), Gujarat (Rs 66 crore), Delhi (Rs 55 crore), West Bengal (Rs 53 crore), Bihar (Rs 51 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 50 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 50 crore) and Karnataka (Rs 34 crore), the release added.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust, formed on March 27, is headed by the Prime Minister (ex-officio). Other ex-officio members of the trust are the Defence Minister, the Home Minister and the Finance Minister.

